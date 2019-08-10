CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.60-1.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.64. CenterPoint Energy also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.60-1.70 EPS.

NYSE:CNP traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,529,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,391,761. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.94. The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.46. CenterPoint Energy has a one year low of $26.74 and a one year high of $31.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 5.55%. CenterPoint Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 71.88%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CNP shares. Bank of America upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $29.32 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $33.00 price objective on CenterPoint Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.85.

In other news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total transaction of $198,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Milton Carroll sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $357,120.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 98,301 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,437.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,396 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

