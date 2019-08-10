CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.60-1.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.64. CenterPoint Energy also updated its FY19 guidance to $1.60-1.70 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CNP traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,529,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,391,761. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. CenterPoint Energy has a 52 week low of $26.74 and a 52 week high of $31.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.46.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.88%.

CNP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $33.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.85.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $198,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Milton Carroll sold 19,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $587,466.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,301 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,539.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,780 shares of company stock worth $1,545,396 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

