Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CERS. Zacks Investment Research raised Cerus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Cerus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Get Cerus alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CERS traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.23. The stock had a trading volume of 502,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,703. Cerus has a 12 month low of $4.49 and a 12 month high of $7.81. The company has a market cap of $707.22 million, a P/E ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Cerus had a negative return on equity of 85.73% and a negative net margin of 98.69%. The firm had revenue of $18.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cerus will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cerus news, insider Richard J. Benjamin sold 16,444 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $82,384.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William Mariner Greenman bought 10,000 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $46,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 638,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,937,031. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERS. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cerus by 444.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,049,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,378,000 after buying an additional 4,121,845 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cerus by 434.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,049,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,378,000 after buying an additional 4,103,996 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cerus in the 4th quarter worth $12,997,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cerus by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,639,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,594,000 after buying an additional 898,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cerus in the 1st quarter worth $5,109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

About Cerus

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.