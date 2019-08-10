CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $101.76. CGI shares last traded at $101.42, with a volume of 170,379 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GIB.A. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$110.00 target price on shares of CGI in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CGI from C$108.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CGI from C$95.00 to C$107.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. CIBC increased their price objective on CGI from C$101.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Eight Capital increased their price objective on CGI from C$98.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$108.15.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$102.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion and a PE ratio of 23.04.

CGI Company Profile (TSE:GIB.A)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

