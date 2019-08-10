Chemours (NYSE:CC) Lowered to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Chemours (NYSE:CC) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Friday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The brokerage currently has $16.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $32.00.

CC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Chemours from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Chemours in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Chemours from $48.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 price target on shares of Chemours and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chemours from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.00.

CC stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.36. The company had a trading volume of 4,858,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,617,387. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. Chemours has a 1 year low of $13.22 and a 1 year high of $46.69. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.92.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.18). Chemours had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Chemours’s quarterly revenue was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chemours will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.64%.

In other news, SVP Susan M. Kelliher purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.06 per share, with a total value of $149,890.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary B. Cranston purchased 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.99 per share, with a total value of $25,042.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 89,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,760,602 in the last ninety days. 2.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Chemours by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,912,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $925,757,000 after buying an additional 479,467 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Chemours by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,860,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $92,659,000 after buying an additional 165,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chemours by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,734,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,906,000 after buying an additional 58,490 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chemours during the 4th quarter valued at $46,624,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in Chemours during the 1st quarter valued at $60,664,000. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

