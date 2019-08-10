Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chesapeake Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust. It is a self-advised hotel investment company focused on investments in upper upscale hotels in business, airport, convention markets, and select-service hotels in urban settings or locations in the United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CHSP. Robert W. Baird downgraded Chesapeake Lodging Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank set a $27.00 price target on Chesapeake Lodging Trust and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Chesapeake Lodging Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.00.

CHSP opened at $26.47 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.97. Chesapeake Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $23.68 and a 12-month high of $33.81.

Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.30). Chesapeake Lodging Trust had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $133.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Chesapeake Lodging Trust’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chesapeake Lodging Trust will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. Chesapeake Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is presently 68.38%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust during the second quarter valued at $34,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 74.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chesapeake Lodging Trust is a self-advised lodging real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investments primarily in upper-upscale hotels in major business and convention markets and, on a selective basis, premium select-service hotels in urban settings or unique locations in the United States.

