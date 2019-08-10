Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC decreased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,755,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $517,377,000 after acquiring an additional 143,056 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,439,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $374,222,000 after acquiring an additional 36,737 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 12,204.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,259,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $325,980,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233,312 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 298.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,695,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $184,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,626,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,931,000 after acquiring an additional 123,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.41.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.42. The company had a trading volume of 3,918,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,453,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.79. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $100.22 and a 12 month high of $127.60. The company has a market cap of $233.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.53. Chevron had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $38.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 57.70%.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $255,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,135.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Debra L. Reed purchased 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $118.14 per share, with a total value of $502,095.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,050 shares of company stock valued at $5,007,621. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

