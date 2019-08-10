China Metro Rural (NYSEMKT:CNR) Announces Earnings Results

China Metro Rural (NYSEMKT:CNR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 183.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS.

In other news, Chairman James S. Metcalf purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.45 per share, with a total value of $445,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Arthur W. Steinhafel purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.54 per share, for a total transaction of $90,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 230,000 shares of company stock worth $1,134,650 over the last ninety days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Metro Rural from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of China Metro Rural in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of China Metro Rural from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

China Metro Rural Company Profile

China Metro-Rural Holdings Limited is a developer and operator of integrated agricultural logistics and trade centers in China. The Company’s segments include agricultural logistics, and rural-urban migration and city re-development. The Company’s agricultural logistics business includes development and operation of integrated agricultural logistics and trade centers and supporting facilities, and property management, which engages in the management of developed properties within the logistics platforms, known as China Northeast Logistics Cities.

