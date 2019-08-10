Chuy’s’ (CHUY) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their hold rating on shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Wedbush currently has a $24.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CHUY. BidaskClub upgraded Chuy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Chuy’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chuy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of CHUY traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.40. 765,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,667. Chuy’s has a 52 week low of $17.03 and a 52 week high of $29.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $382.67 million, a PE ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.97.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $113.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Chuy’s will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHUY. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the first quarter worth about $65,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Chuy’s by 1,962.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,486 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Chuy’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in Chuy’s by 397.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chuy’s during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000.

About Chuy’s

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

