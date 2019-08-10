Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CHUY has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised Chuy’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wedbush restated a hold rating on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chuy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chuy’s has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.00.

NASDAQ:CHUY opened at $26.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.97. The company has a market capitalization of $392.94 million, a PE ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.15. Chuy’s has a 52 week low of $17.03 and a 52 week high of $29.95.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $113.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.77 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 1.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chuy’s will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of Chuy’s by 2.2% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 23,341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the first quarter valued at about $7,283,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Chuy’s by 15.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,720,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,179,000 after acquiring an additional 223,870 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Chuy’s by 1,962.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,486 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Chuy’s by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 50,353 shares in the last quarter.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

