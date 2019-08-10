Cigna (NYSE:CI) Upgraded at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Cigna (NYSE:CI) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has $205.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CI. ValuEngine cut Cigna from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Cigna from $228.00 to $203.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Cigna from $220.00 to $207.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cigna from $241.00 to $207.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Cigna from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $214.55.

CI stock opened at $169.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.90. The company has a market capitalization of $62.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.70. Cigna has a twelve month low of $141.95 and a twelve month high of $226.60.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $4.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $34.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s revenue was up 198.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cigna will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edmp Inc. lifted its holdings in Cigna by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,942 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in Cigna by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Cigna by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,427 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Cigna by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,552 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 88.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

