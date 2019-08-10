Cimpress’ (CMPR) Sell Rating Reiterated at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) in a research note published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a $94.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Cimpress’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.33 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.48 EPS.

“We believe the greatest takeaway from Investor Day, held this morning, is that there were no major announcements. This is not surprising considering that the company released F4Q19 results last week with the CEO’s annual letter to shareholders detailing business performance by segment and outlook. In all, the company reiterated much of what was presented in this letter (see our F4Q19 review here), with the event also acting as an important annual platform to showcase business leaders who provided a more granular view of their respective segments. Here are our preliminary takeaways. Our thesis, estimates, Sell rating and $94 PT remain unchanged.”,” SunTrust Banks’ analyst commented.

CMPR has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised Cimpress from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised Cimpress from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Aegis reissued a hold rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Cimpress in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Cimpress in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.33.

Cimpress stock traded up $3.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.58. 194,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,911. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.36. Cimpress has a 1 year low of $73.74 and a 1 year high of $146.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.74. Cimpress had a return on equity of 89.31% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $674.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cimpress will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Donald Leblanc sold 5,621 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $495,097.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,580.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cimpress by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cimpress by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cimpress by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,923,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cimpress by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Cimpress by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

