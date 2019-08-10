Citadel Price Hits $0.0056 on Major Exchanges (CTL)

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. Over the last week, Citadel has traded up 52.6% against the US dollar. One Citadel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Citadel has a market capitalization of $60,931.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Citadel alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000039 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Citadel Profile

Citadel (CRYPTO:CTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team. The official website for Citadel is citadelplatform.io.

Citadel Coin Trading

Citadel can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Citadel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Citadel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Citadel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Citadel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.