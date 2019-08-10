Civic Market Capitalization Reaches $14.19 Million (CVC)

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. During the last seven days, Civic has traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar. Civic has a market capitalization of $14.19 million and $1.55 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Civic token can now be bought for $0.0414 or 0.00000363 BTC on major exchanges including GOPAX, Gate.io, Poloniex and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Civic alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00260529 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008783 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.12 or 0.01247437 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000647 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00020284 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00093126 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Civic Profile

Civic launched on June 21st, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,699,977 tokens. Civic’s official website is www.civic.com. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform.

Buying and Selling Civic

Civic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Mercatox, Upbit, Binance, COSS, Livecoin, Gate.io, OKEx, Liqui, Bittrex, Vebitcoin, Poloniex, IDEX, ABCC, HitBTC, GOPAX, Huobi, Kyber Network and Radar Relay. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Civic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.