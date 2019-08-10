Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CLAR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clarus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Clarus in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Clarus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.25.

Get Clarus alerts:

CLAR opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $343.75 million, a PE ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27. Clarus has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $15.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.02.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $46.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.73 million. Clarus had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 11.22%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clarus will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is 17.54%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLAR. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Clarus during the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Clarus by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 48,311 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Clarus by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 238,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 17,925 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Clarus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Clarus by 43.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 266,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 80,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare categories.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.