Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Given New $5.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $5.25 to $5.50 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coeur Mining from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Coeur Mining from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a $5.00 target price on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $5.25 target price on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.42.

CDE traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.61. 8,312,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,451,643. Coeur Mining has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -561.00 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.56.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $162.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Coeur Mining will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas S. Whelan purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.84 per share, with a total value of $71,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $150,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 41,750 shares of company stock valued at $120,200. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,719,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,563 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,388,000 after acquiring an additional 289,635 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 226,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 64,173 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 362.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 60,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 47,194 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 69,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the period. 65.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

