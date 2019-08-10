Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Trading 7.9% Higher

Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) traded up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.67 and last traded at $5.59, 9,429,019 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 121% from the average session volume of 4,261,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.18.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Monday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.42.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -561.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $162.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.18 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 17.81% and a negative return on equity of 6.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining Inc will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $150,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.93 per share, with a total value of $43,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,389.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 41,750 shares of company stock valued at $120,200 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Coeur Mining by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Coeur Mining by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 69,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Coeur Mining by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 33,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,283 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Coeur Mining by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 378,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its position in Coeur Mining by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 35,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. 65.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.