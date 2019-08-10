Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.13.

CL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of CL stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,419,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,778,751. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $57.41 and a twelve month high of $76.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.80. The company has a market cap of $60.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.76.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.77% and a negative return on equity of 10,821.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 57.91%.

In related news, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 33,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total transaction of $2,486,576.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,412,750.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ian M. Cook sold 175,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total transaction of $12,758,502.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,125,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,792,421.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 434,875 shares of company stock valued at $31,360,713. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,737,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,412,000 after purchasing an additional 57,606 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,540,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,200,000 after purchasing an additional 768,550 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 39.1% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 177,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,144,000 after purchasing an additional 49,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% in the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 77,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

