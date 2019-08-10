Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by OmniStar Financial Group Inc.

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth $29,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth $29,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth $34,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth $46,000. 75.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on CL shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America set a $80.00 price target on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Argus raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.13.

In other news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 113,632 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $8,083,780.48. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,534,111 shares in the company, valued at $109,136,656.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 5,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $346,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,448,929.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 434,875 shares of company stock worth $31,360,713 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.52. 2,419,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,778,751. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $57.41 and a twelve month high of $76.41. The stock has a market cap of $60.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.76.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72. Colgate-Palmolive had a negative return on equity of 10,821.98% and a net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.91%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.