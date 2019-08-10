Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Shares Gap Down to $62.70

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $62.30, but opened at $62.70. Comerica shares last traded at $63.57, with a volume of 125,969 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $91.00 price target on Comerica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine lowered Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup lowered Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Comerica to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.05.

The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.59.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $853.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.09 million. Comerica had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is 37.02%.

In other news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,200 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $235,168.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 247.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Whitnell & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

