Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) Rating Reiterated by Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) in a research note published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

“We reduce our 12-month price target to $16 and maintain a buy rating. We believe COMM stock can see appreciation with strong execution, but the acquired dilution from Arris now appears a sizable anchor for the company.”,” Rosenblatt Securities’ analyst wrote.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on COMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Commscope in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Commscope from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Commscope from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commscope from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Nomura reduced their price target on shares of Commscope from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.86.

COMM stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.20. 5,202,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,447,337. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.43. Commscope has a 52-week low of $12.14 and a 52-week high of $31.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Commscope had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 107.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Commscope will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Bruce William Mcclelland bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 80,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $1,482,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Commscope by 6.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,879,214 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $133,987,000 after buying an additional 509,500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Commscope by 26.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,922,583 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $77,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,254 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Commscope by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,092,326 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,272,000 after purchasing an additional 153,499 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Commscope in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,617,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Commscope by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,780,801 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,187,000 after purchasing an additional 350,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

About Commscope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

