Compass Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Compass Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.8% of Compass Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Compass Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,193.3% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $148.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.46. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $119.35 and a 12-month high of $154.51.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

