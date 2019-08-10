Compass Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Compass Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 10.8% of Compass Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Compass Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $11,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPST. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 331.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

Shares of BATS:JPST opened at $50.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.44.

