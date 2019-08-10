CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) and Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) Head to Head Review

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) and Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares CONMED and Viveve Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CONMED 3.13% 9.95% 4.31% Viveve Medical -265.51% -2,979.48% -111.64%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.8% of CONMED shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.7% of Viveve Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of CONMED shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Viveve Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CONMED and Viveve Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CONMED $859.63 million 3.12 $40.85 million $2.18 43.48 Viveve Medical $18.52 million 0.37 -$49.32 million ($1.61) -0.09

CONMED has higher revenue and earnings than Viveve Medical. Viveve Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CONMED, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

CONMED has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viveve Medical has a beta of -0.21, indicating that its stock price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for CONMED and Viveve Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CONMED 0 1 3 0 2.75 Viveve Medical 1 5 0 0 1.83

CONMED currently has a consensus target price of $94.75, suggesting a potential downside of 0.03%. Viveve Medical has a consensus target price of $2.24, suggesting a potential upside of 1,422.77%. Given Viveve Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Viveve Medical is more favorable than CONMED.

Dividends

CONMED pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Viveve Medical does not pay a dividend. CONMED pays out 36.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

CONMED beats Viveve Medical on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products. It offers orthopedic surgery products under Hall, CONMED Linvatec, Concept, and Shutt brands. The company also offers general surgery product in the areas of advanced surgical comprising clinical insufflation system; electrosurgical products; endomechanical products comprising instruments, such as tissue retrieval bags, trocars, suction irrigation devices, graspers, scissors, and dissectors; and VCARE uterine manipulator for enhancing the efficiency of laparoscopic hysterectomies and other gynecologic laparoscopic procedures. In addition, it offers endoscopic technologies offering, including diagnostic and therapeutic products for use in gastroenterology procedures; cardiology and critical care products cover a line of vital signs, cardiac monitoring, and patient care products, including ECG electrodes and accessories, cardiac defibrillation and pacing pads, and suction instruments and tubing; and physician's office electrosurgical product used by dermatologists. The company markets its products directly to surgeons, hospitals, surgery centers, group purchasing organizations, integrated delivery networks, and other customers, as well as through medical specialty distributors. CONMED Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Utica, New York.

About Viveve Medical

Viveve Medical, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of various post-partum conditions. The company offers Viveve System, a radio frequency generator, a reusable hand piece, and single-use treatment tip, as well as other consumable components. It markets its products through sales employees and distributors in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Canada. Viveve Medical, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

