CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CCR. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

Shares of CONSOL Coal Resources stock opened at $12.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $355.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.96. CONSOL Coal Resources has a twelve month low of $12.86 and a twelve month high of $21.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $89.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.20 million. CONSOL Coal Resources had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 24.27%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CONSOL Coal Resources will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources by 37.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources by 13.5% in the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 15,875 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,907 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in CONSOL Coal Resources during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors own 22.21% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Coal Resources Company Profile

CONSOL Coal Resources LP produces and sells high-Btu thermal coal in the Northern Appalachian Basin and the eastern United States. It owns a 25% undivided interest in the Pennsylvania mining complex, which consists of three underground mines and related infrastructure that produce high-Btu bituminous thermal coal located primarily in southwestern Pennsylvania.

