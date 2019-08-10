Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to Issue $0.75 Quarterly Dividend

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share on Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th.

Constellation Brands has increased its dividend by an average of 43.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Constellation Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 32.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Constellation Brands to earn $9.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.4%.

STZ opened at $194.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $195.96. Constellation Brands has a 52-week low of $150.37 and a 52-week high of $228.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STZ. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Macquarie set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America set a $221.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.35.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard Sands sold 23,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.47, for a total transaction of $4,951,976.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 173,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,896,874.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 23,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.48, for a total transaction of $4,875,199.28. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 570,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,870,553.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,083 shares of company stock valued at $12,675,054 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

