Content Value Network (CVNT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.93 Million

Content Value Network (CURRENCY:CVNT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. One Content Value Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0324 or 0.00000283 BTC on exchanges including UEX, BitForex and BitMax. Over the last week, Content Value Network has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. Content Value Network has a total market cap of $17.32 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Content Value Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00258439 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008716 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $140.64 or 0.01227399 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000632 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00020056 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00091897 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000475 BTC.

About Content Value Network

Content Value Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 534,429,680 tokens. The official website for Content Value Network is cvn.io.

Content Value Network Token Trading

Content Value Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax, BitForex and UEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Value Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Content Value Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Content Value Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

