Cool (NASDAQ:AWSM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Cool Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AWSM) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 710,004 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 420,436 shares.The stock last traded at $1.95 and had previously closed at $1.68.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Cool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.87.

Cool (NASDAQ:AWSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.23 million during the quarter. Cool had a negative return on equity of 1,071.51% and a negative net margin of 111.24%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cool stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cool Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AWSM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Cool as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Cool Company Profile (NASDAQ:AWSM)

Cool Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells wireless handsets, tablets, and related products to the carriers, distributors, and retailers in Latin America. The company sells its products under the verykool brand. It operates OneClick store located in the El Solar Shopping district in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

