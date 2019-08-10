Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CPS. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Cooper-Standard from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on Cooper-Standard from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Cooper-Standard from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cooper-Standard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of Cooper-Standard stock opened at $37.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Cooper-Standard has a 52 week low of $36.11 and a 52 week high of $144.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.50 million, a PE ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.58.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.80). Cooper-Standard had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $764.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cooper-Standard will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey A. Debest bought 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.47 per share, for a total transaction of $69,072.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,675. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William Pumphrey bought 5,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $207,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,548,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 77,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 40,161 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 35.7% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 14,188 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 67.3% in the first quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 10,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 165.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,090 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

About Cooper-Standard

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer, and anti-vibration systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America. The company's sealing systems include dynamic and static seals, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, flush glass systems, variable extrusions, and specialty sealing products.

