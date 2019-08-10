Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.50-$1.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.59. Core-Mark also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.50-1.60 EPS.

Shares of Core-Mark stock traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.75. 414,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,424. Core-Mark has a 52-week low of $22.53 and a 52-week high of $40.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Core-Mark will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.65%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CORE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Core-Mark from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered Core-Mark from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Core-Mark from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Core-Mark currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.40.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

