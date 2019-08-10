Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Releases Earnings Results

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $81.25 million during the quarter.

Shares of CMT stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.52. The stock had a trading volume of 16,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,642. Core Molding Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $10.57.

About Core Molding Technologies

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures sheet molding compound (SMC) and molder of thermoset and thermoplastic products. It specializes in large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, including compression molding of SMC, glass mat thermoplastics, bulk molding compounds, and direct long-fiber thermoplastics; and spray-up, hand lay-up, resin transfer molding, structural foam and structural Web injection molding, reaction injection molding, and utilizing dicyclopentadiene technology.

