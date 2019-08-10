County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “County Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The basic services offered by the Bank include demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing accounts, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, time deposits, remote merchant deposit capture, Internet banking, cash management services, safe deposit services, credit cards, debit cards, direct deposits, notary services, night depository, cashiers’ checks, drive-in tellers, banking by mail, and the full range of consumer loans, both collateralized and uncollateralized. The Bank also makes secured and unsecured commercial loans, as well as loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and issues stand-by letters of credit. County Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ICBK. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of County Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 19th. FIG Partners reissued a market-perform rating on shares of County Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised County Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.20.

County Bancorp stock opened at $17.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.51 million, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.68. County Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.24 and a fifty-two week high of $26.06.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.59 million. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 17.66%. Research analysts anticipate that County Bancorp will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other County Bancorp news, Director Patrick J. Roe acquired 4,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.51 per share, with a total value of $76,291.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick J. Roe acquired 4,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.20 per share, with a total value of $83,867.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,100.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 13,080 shares of company stock valued at $229,607. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of County Bancorp by 38.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in County Bancorp by 10.0% in the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 22,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in County Bancorp by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in County Bancorp by 44.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in County Bancorp by 2.1% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 295,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 28.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

