Covia (NASDAQ:CVIA) Announces Earnings Results

Covia (NASDAQ:CVIA) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03), Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $444.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.36 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVIA opened at $1.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.81. Covia has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $16.99.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CVIA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Covia from $5.50 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $1.50 target price (down from $4.00) on shares of Covia in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Covia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.77.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Covia by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,099,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 212,593 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Covia by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,150,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 9,334 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Covia by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 330,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 16,448 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Covia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $557,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Covia by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 201,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 53,094 shares during the period.

Covia Company Profile

Covia Holdings Corporation provides minerals and material solutions for the industrial and energy markets. The company offers various mineral solutions to the glass, ceramics, coatings, polymers, construction, water filtration, sports, and recreation markets. It also offers a range of high-purity silica sand, nepheline syenite, feldspar, clay, kaolin, lime, resin systems, and coated materials.

