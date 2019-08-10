COZ (COZ) Reaches Market Cap of $652.80 Million

COZ (CURRENCY:COZ) traded up 26.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 10th. During the last seven days, COZ has traded up 31.9% against the U.S. dollar. COZ has a total market capitalization of $652.80 million and $5,760.00 worth of COZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One COZ token can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, IDAX and CoinZest.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00259717 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008762 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.05 or 0.01256687 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000649 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00020405 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00094069 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000447 BTC.

V Systems (VSYS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001997 BTC.

About COZ

COZ’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. COZ’s official website is www.coinzest.co.kr.

Buying and Selling COZ

COZ can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, CoinBene and CoinZest. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

