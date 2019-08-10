Creditbit Price Down 48.2% This Week (CRB)

Creditbit (CURRENCY:CRB) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One Creditbit token can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex and Livecoin. Creditbit has a total market capitalization of $36,618.00 and approximately $227.00 worth of Creditbit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Creditbit has traded down 48.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.31 or 0.00861782 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003491 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000692 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000124 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004289 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Creditbit Profile

Creditbit (CRB) is a token. It was first traded on November 4th, 2015. Creditbit’s total supply is 16,901,017 tokens. The official message board for Creditbit is forum.creditbit.org. Creditbit’s official website is www.creditbit.org. Creditbit’s official Twitter account is @creditbit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Creditbit Token Trading

Creditbit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditbit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditbit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditbit using one of the exchanges listed above.

