Crown (CRW) Trading 29.7% Lower Over Last Week

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded down 10.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Crown has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $1,047.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crown coin can now be bought for about $0.0528 or 0.00000464 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Braziliex, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. During the last seven days, Crown has traded down 29.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Crown alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,391.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $319.16 or 0.02803778 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $98.00 or 0.00861270 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006699 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00019129 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000330 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000076 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Zetacoin (ZET) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

Crown (CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 22,776,110 coins. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Crown is crown.tech. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Crown Coin Trading

Crown can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, CryptoBridge, LiteBit.eu, Braziliex, CoinExchange, YoBit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crown and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.