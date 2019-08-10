CrypticCoin (CRYP) Price Tops $0.0008 on Exchanges

CrypticCoin (CURRENCY:CRYP) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 10th. One CrypticCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN and Exrates. CrypticCoin has a market capitalization of $2.03 million and $47,702.00 worth of CrypticCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CrypticCoin has traded up 26.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.77 or 0.00498752 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00132331 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00054877 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002708 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin Profile

CrypticCoin (CRYP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2018. CrypticCoin’s total supply is 4,249,990,120 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,994,072 coins. CrypticCoin’s official message board is crypticcoin.io/news. The Reddit community for CrypticCoin is /r/crypticcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CrypticCoin’s official website is crypticcoin.io. CrypticCoin’s official Twitter account is @CrypticCoin_io.

Buying and Selling CrypticCoin

CrypticCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrypticCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CrypticCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CrypticCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

