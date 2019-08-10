Cryptonex (CNX) Trading Up 8.6% Over Last 7 Days

Cryptonex (CURRENCY:CNX) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 10th. During the last week, Cryptonex has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. One Cryptonex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00003333 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC and Cryptonex. Cryptonex has a total market cap of $21.09 million and approximately $4.41 million worth of Cryptonex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00261242 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008802 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.71 or 0.01247759 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000650 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00020453 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00093351 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Cryptonex Coin Profile

Cryptonex’s genesis date was August 14th, 2017. Cryptonex’s total supply is 107,135,054 coins and its circulating supply is 55,686,329 coins. The official website for Cryptonex is cryptonex.org. Cryptonex’s official Twitter account is @Cryptonex_CNX and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cryptonex

Cryptonex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC and Cryptonex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptonex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

