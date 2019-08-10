CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.15-3.31 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $965-995 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $915.8 million.CSG Systems International also updated its FY19 guidance to $3.15-3.31 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSGS. Zacks Investment Research cut CSG Systems International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of CSG Systems International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded CSG Systems International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.00.

NASDAQ CSGS traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.47. The stock had a trading volume of 250,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,655. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.37. CSG Systems International has a one year low of $30.40 and a one year high of $57.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $245.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.60 million. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 25.78%. CSG Systems International’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CSG Systems International will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donald Reed sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $313,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,607,066.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International, Inc provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers revenue management and digital monetization solutions, including Advanced Convergent Platform, a pre-integrated hybrid cloud-based platform; and Ascendon, Singleview, Total Service Mediation, and Wholesale Business Management Solution platforms.

