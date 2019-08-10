CSS Industries (NYSE:CSS) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CSS Industries (NYSE:CSS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSS Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

Shares of CSS Industries stock opened at $4.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. CSS Industries has a 1 year low of $4.14 and a 1 year high of $15.27.

CSS Industries (NYSE:CSS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $57.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.40 million. CSS Industries had a negative net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 6.98%. Equities analysts expect that CSS Industries will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CSS Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of CSS Industries by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of CSS Industries by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 60,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 6,595 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of CSS Industries by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 76,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 27,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSS Industries by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 215,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 11,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

CSS Industries Company Profile

CSS Industries, Inc, a consumer products company, designs, manufactures, procures, distributes, and sells seasonal, gift, and craft products principally to mass market retailers in the United States and Canada. Its craft and gift consumer products include craft ribbons and bows, trims, buttons, sewing patterns, knitting needles, needle arts, kids' crafts, infant products, journals, gift card holders, all occasion boxed greeting cards, memory books, scrapbooks, stationery, stickers, and other gift and craft items, as well as floral accessories, including pot covers, foil, waxed tissue, shred, aisle runners, corsage bags, and other paper and film products.

