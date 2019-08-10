Cubic (NYSE:CUB) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Cubic (NYSE:CUB) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CUB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cubic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cubic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Cubic from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cubic presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.58.

Shares of NYSE:CUB traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.81. 218,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,737. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.64 and a beta of 1.19. Cubic has a 12 month low of $50.61 and a 12 month high of $77.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $382.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.61 million. Cubic had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cubic will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Cubic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.19%.

In other news, Director John H. Warner, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.25 per share, for a total transaction of $301,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edwin A. Guiles bought 2,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.80 per share, with a total value of $162,416.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,022 shares in the company, valued at $838,515.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 8,716 shares of company stock valued at $525,947 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cubic in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cubic by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 822 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Cubic by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,731 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Cubic by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,389 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in Cubic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Cubic Company Profile

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD), and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS).

