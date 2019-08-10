Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CMI. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Cummins from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cummins from $167.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Buckingham Research increased their target price on Cummins from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Standpoint Research downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.67.

Cummins stock opened at $149.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.81. Cummins has a twelve month low of $124.40 and a twelve month high of $175.91.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.11). Cummins had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cummins will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in Cummins by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 13,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Cummins by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 509,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Cummins in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

