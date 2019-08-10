CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 1,708.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 886 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVS. FMR LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,263,265 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,572,528,000 after purchasing an additional 9,194,005 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,462,292 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,076,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376,604 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in CVS Health by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,790,753 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $903,574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041,266 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $840,254,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in CVS Health by 2.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,426,745 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $670,172,000 after purchasing an additional 340,315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $63.00 target price on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho set a $71.00 target price on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.14.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $59.29. The company had a trading volume of 5,977,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,059,762. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.66. The stock has a market cap of $75.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90. CVS Health Corp has a 52-week low of $51.72 and a 52-week high of $82.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $63.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.66 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 24th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.