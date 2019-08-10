CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The pharmacy operator reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $63.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

CVS opened at $59.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.64. CVS Health has a 1-year low of $51.72 and a 1-year high of $82.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVS. Mizuho set a $71.00 price objective on CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on CVS Health from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in CVS Health by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,790,753 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $903,574,000 after buying an additional 3,041,266 shares in the last quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $764,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 1,908.9% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,872,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $253,740,000 after buying an additional 3,679,925 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $865,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in CVS Health by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 154,497 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $10,123,000 after buying an additional 22,271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

