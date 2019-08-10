Cyanconnode (LON:CYAN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.10

Shares of Cyanconnode Holdings PLC (LON:CYAN) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.10 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.45 ($0.06), with a volume of 719477 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.80 ($0.06).

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5.43. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 million and a PE ratio of -1.03.

About Cyanconnode (LON:CYAN)

CyanConnode Holdings plc engages in the design, development, and sale of narrowband RF mesh networks that enable Omni Internet of Things (IoT) communications in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers wireless communication technology for smart metering, lighting, and IoT. It provides Narrowband RF mesh technology that supports multi-application networks, enabling communication with any device, including gas, water, and electricity meters, as well as street lighting and traffic lights; Optimal narrowband mesh network for applications, such as smart metering in cities; Omnimesh, a standard-based IoT platform; and Omni IoT platform provides connectivity solutions.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Cyanconnode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyanconnode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.