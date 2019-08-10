Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.24-2.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $419-423 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $419.11 million.Cyberark Software also updated its FY19 guidance to $2.24-2.30 EPS.

NASDAQ CYBR traded down $4.67 on Friday, hitting $118.51. 960,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,953. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $132.93. Cyberark Software has a 52 week low of $64.66 and a 52 week high of $148.74. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 82.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.58.

Get Cyberark Software alerts:

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.34. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $100.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cyberark Software will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CYBR shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Cyberark Software from $116.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Dougherty & Co upped their target price on Cyberark Software from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Cyberark Software in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set a buy rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 target price on Cyberark Software and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut Cyberark Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $124.75.

Cyberark Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Cyberark Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyberark Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.