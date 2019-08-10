Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) PT Raised to $149.00

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $146.00 to $149.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.73% from the stock’s previous close.

CYBR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Cyberark Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Cyberark Software in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Cyberark Software and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cyberark Software from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Cyberark Software in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.75.

Shares of Cyberark Software stock traded down $4.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $118.51. 960,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,953. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.93. Cyberark Software has a 52-week low of $64.66 and a 52-week high of $148.74. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 82.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.58.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.34. Cyberark Software had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $100.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cyberark Software will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 2.3% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 59.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 3.6% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 100.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 40.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cyberark Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

