Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.45-0.48 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $102-104 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $101.10 million.Cyberark Software also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.24-2.30 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR traded down $4.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 960,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,953. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 82.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.58. Cyberark Software has a 1-year low of $64.66 and a 1-year high of $148.74.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $100.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.35 million. Cyberark Software had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cyberark Software will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CYBR shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Cyberark Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Cyberark Software in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cyberark Software from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group cut shares of Cyberark Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cyberark Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $124.75.

Cyberark Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

