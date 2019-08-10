CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR) Announces Earnings Results

CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of CytRx stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.34. 55,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,118. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.34. CytRx has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $1.16.

About CytRx

CytRx Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates that employ linker technologies to enhance the accumulation and release of drug at the tumor. The company is developing its pipeline of oncology candidates at its laboratory facilities in Freiburg, Germany, through its LADR (linker activated drug release) technology platform, a discovery engine designed to leverage its expertise in albumin biology and linker technology for the development of anti-cancer therapies.

