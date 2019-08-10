DA Davidson Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW)

Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson cut their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Weight Watchers International in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.68. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Weight Watchers International’s FY2019 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.13. Weight Watchers International had a net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $369.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.11 million. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

WW has been the subject of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks set a $27.00 price target on shares of Weight Watchers International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley upgraded shares of Weight Watchers International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.50 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Weight Watchers International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Weight Watchers International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Weight Watchers International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.57.

Weight Watchers International stock opened at $31.15 on Thursday. Weight Watchers International has a 52-week low of $16.71 and a 52-week high of $80.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.14. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.38.

In other news, General Counsel Michael F. Colosi sold 16,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $289,390.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.03% of the company’s stock.

Weight Watchers International

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

